NC AG appeals to Meta to do more to prevent scammers from locking users out of their accounts

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:55 AM EST
In this illustration photo taken in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2021, a person watches on a smartphone as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils the META logo. The name of Facebook's parent company was changed to Meta to represent a future beyond just its troubled social network.
Chris Delmas
/
AFP via Getty Images
North Carolina’s attorney general has called on Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to thoroughly review their data security practices after a rise in scammers taking over and locking users out of their accounts.

From 2022 to 2023, Attorney General Josh Stein said the North Carolina Department of Justice saw a 330 percent increase in complaints related to these account takeovers.

“Meta has encouraged its users to share more and more information and live more of their lives on Facebook and Instagram, but it hasn’t done enough to protect that information,” said Stein. “The company needs to do more, now, to safeguard people’s accounts and data.”

The Department of Justice received 552 complaints in last year and 115 complaints in the first two months this year. Since 2019, he said North Carolinians have claimed more than $5.8 million in related losses.

Once scammers hijack a Facebook or Instagram user’s account and change the password, Stein said they can steal personal information, read private messages, pose as the user to scam contacts, and even post publicly as the rightful user.

Scammers might also get access to credit card information, location data, photos, and business and bank information.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
