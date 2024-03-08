© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hearing for proposed huge hike in rental property insurance rates pushed back to July

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:38 AM EST
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
The hearing on the dwelling insurance increase was scheduled for April 8, but North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said it’s been moved to July 22.

The hearing for the proposed huge hike in rental property insurance rates has been pushed back to mid-summer.

The hearing on the dwelling insurance increase was scheduled for April 8, but North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said it’s been moved to July 22.

The industry has proposed an average increase statewide of more than 50%.

Dwelling insurance policies are not homeowner’s insurance policies, but offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the property owner.

The hearing will be held unless the N.C. Department of Insurance and the N.C. Rate Bureau are able to negotiate a settlement before that date.

The two sides can settle the proposed rate increase at any time during litigation.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs