Hearing for proposed huge hike in rental property insurance rates pushed back to July

The hearing for the proposed huge hike in rental property insurance rates has been pushed back to mid-summer.

The hearing on the dwelling insurance increase was scheduled for April 8, but North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said it’s been moved to July 22.

The industry has proposed an average increase statewide of more than 50%.

Dwelling insurance policies are not homeowner’s insurance policies, but offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the property owner.

The hearing will be held unless the N.C. Department of Insurance and the N.C. Rate Bureau are able to negotiate a settlement before that date.

The two sides can settle the proposed rate increase at any time during litigation.