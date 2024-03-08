Chick-fil-A franchise owner accused of traveling to North Carolina for sex with 15-year-old

The owner of Midwest Chik-fil-A restaurant is jailed in North Carolina after deputies in Rowan County say he traveled to the state to have sex with a 15-year-old.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says Stacy Austin, 49, was arrested after the teen’s father called 9-1-1 for a break in in progress, and the dad discovered Austin inside with the teenager.

Austin’s underwear was found in a trash can in the bathroom, e along with some of the teen’s clothing.

Investigators say Austin admitted to sexual acts with the teen and said was concerned about losing his job as owner of a Chik-fil-a in Belmont, Ohio.

He is charged with statutory sex offense with a child and is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.