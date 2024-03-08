© 2024 Public Radio East
Chick-fil-A franchise owner accused of traveling to North Carolina for sex with 15-year-old

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:59 AM EST
Investigators say Stacy Austin, 49, admitted to sexual acts with the teen and said was concerned about losing his job as owner of a Chik-fil-a in Belmont, Ohio.
Rowan County Sheriff's Office
The owner of Midwest Chik-fil-A restaurant is jailed in North Carolina after deputies in Rowan County say he traveled to the state to have sex with a 15-year-old.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says Stacy Austin, 49, was arrested after the teen’s father called 9-1-1 for a break in in progress, and the dad discovered Austin inside with the teenager.

Austin’s underwear was found in a trash can in the bathroom, e along with some of the teen’s clothing.

Investigators say Austin admitted to sexual acts with the teen and said was concerned about losing his job as owner of a Chik-fil-a in Belmont, Ohio.

He is charged with statutory sex offense with a child and is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs