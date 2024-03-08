Camp Lejeune Marines return from deployment off the coast of Israel

The USS Bataan, USS Carter Hall and the USS Mesa Verde and their Marines are headed home from the Mediterranean after a nearly eight-month deployment.

The ships will dock at in Norfolk in the coming weeks. The 26th MEU is based at Camp Lejeune.

The 4,000 sailors and Marines of the Amphibious Ready Group were most recently stationed off the coast of Israel, where the Navy has had a heightened presence since war broke out in Gaza in October.

The Norfolk-based carrier USS Eisenhower remains in the region.