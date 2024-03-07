© 2024 Public Radio East
There were 15 flu deaths, including two children, in North Carolina last week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:24 AM EST
Just the sniffles? Could be the flu.
Just the sniffles? Could be the flu.

There were 15 flu-related deaths reported in North Carolina last week and two of them were children.

The recent weekly report from the North Carolina Department of Human Services shows a total of 281 flu deaths so far this season.

The majority were adults, but 14 pediatric deaths have been reported.

There were 196 deaths in all of the flu last season.
