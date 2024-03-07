© 2024 Public Radio East
Post pandemic. NC businesses feeling optimistic but COVID-19 era challenges remain

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:08 AM EST
A hiring sign is posted outside a business in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., on Feb. 22. Employers are keen for workers as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Some businesses can’t shake some impacts of COVID-19, and most blame three factors: inflation, hiring challenges, and supply chain issues. (File photo)

Four years after the pandemic began, North Carolina businesses are feeling optimistic about the future, but many still face lingering COVID-era challenges.

A new survey from the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office and researchers at East Carolina University shows that, overall, recent business conditions remain unchanged.

But some businesses can’t shake some impacts of COVID-19, and most blame three factors: inflation, hiring challenges, and supply chain issues.

Nearly half of the businesses that responded said they are optimistic about the near future, especially among the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry and in healthcare. Only about 24 percent of businesses feel pessimistic about the future.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs