Post pandemic. NC businesses feeling optimistic but COVID-19 era challenges remain

Four years after the pandemic began, North Carolina businesses are feeling optimistic about the future, but many still face lingering COVID-era challenges.

A new survey from the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office and researchers at East Carolina University shows that, overall, recent business conditions remain unchanged.

But some businesses can’t shake some impacts of COVID-19, and most blame three factors: inflation, hiring challenges, and supply chain issues.

Nearly half of the businesses that responded said they are optimistic about the near future, especially among the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry and in healthcare. Only about 24 percent of businesses feel pessimistic about the future.