New program will feed one million NC children this summer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:40 AM EST
Families who qualify will receive a one-time payment of $120 per eligible child for the summer period, and officials say it will come on debit-like EBT cards for families to purchase groceries at stores that accept EBT.

A new program is expected to provide food for nearly a million school children in North Carolina this summer.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will administer the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer Program known as "SUN Bucks."

The program will begin this summer and will work with other available nutrition programs, such as summer meals for children, Food and Nutrition Services and WIC to help provide consistent access to food to children and families during the summer.
