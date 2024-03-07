FDA cautioning people not to eat some brands of ground cinnamon amid lead investigation
The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded its investigation into tainted cinnamon products, and is now cautioning people not to use several brands of ground cinnamon because they have elevated levels of lead.
The FDA recalled certain apple puree and applesauce products from three brands of fruit pouches and the cinnamon processor was named as likely source of lead contamination.
Related: FDA: Fruit pouches may have been tainted with lead intentionally
More than 460 confirmed and suspected cases of lead poisoning have been tied to the pouches.
The agency expanded its testing to brands of ground cinnamon from discount retailers and is now recommending recalls of ground cinnamon from six distributors.
Related: FDA inspecting Ecuador plant that made recalled fruit pouches with high lead levels that sickened U.S. children
The brands are:
- La Fiesta, lot 25033, sold at La Superior SuperMercados
- Marcum, best by 10/16/25 and 4/06/25, sold at Save A Lot
- MTCI, sold at SF Supermarket
- Swad, lot KX21223, sold at Patel Brothers
- Supreme Tradition, best buy dates from 4/25 through 9/25, sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar
- El Chillar, F275EX1026 and D300EX1024, sold at La Joya Morelense in Baltimore, Maryland