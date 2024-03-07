FDA cautioning people not to eat some brands of ground cinnamon amid lead investigation

The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded its investigation into tainted cinnamon products, and is now cautioning people not to use several brands of ground cinnamon because they have elevated levels of lead.

The FDA recalled certain apple puree and applesauce products from three brands of fruit pouches and the cinnamon processor was named as likely source of lead contamination.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead.

More than 460 confirmed and suspected cases of lead poisoning have been tied to the pouches.

The agency expanded its testing to brands of ground cinnamon from discount retailers and is now recommending recalls of ground cinnamon from six distributors.

The brands are:

