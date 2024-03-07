© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FDA cautioning people not to eat some brands of ground cinnamon amid lead investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 7, 2024 at 6:25 AM EST

The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded its investigation into tainted cinnamon products, and is now cautioning people not to use several brands of ground cinnamon because they have elevated levels of lead.

The FDA recalled certain apple puree and applesauce products from three brands of fruit pouches and the cinnamon processor was named as likely source of lead contamination.

The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
The FDA is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead.

Related: FDA: Fruit pouches may have been tainted with lead intentionally

More than 460 confirmed and suspected cases of lead poisoning have been tied to the pouches.

The agency expanded its testing to brands of ground cinnamon from discount retailers and is now recommending recalls of ground cinnamon from six distributors.

Related: FDA inspecting Ecuador plant that made recalled fruit pouches with high lead levels that sickened U.S. children

 The brands are:

  • La Fiesta, lot 25033, sold at La Superior SuperMercados
  • Marcum, best by 10/16/25 and 4/06/25, sold at Save A Lot
  • MTCI, sold at SF Supermarket
  • Swad, lot KX21223, sold at Patel Brothers
  • Supreme Tradition, best buy dates from 4/25 through 9/25, sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar
  • El Chillar, F275EX1026 and D300EX1024, sold at La Joya Morelense in Baltimore, Maryland
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs