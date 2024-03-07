Dead whale washes ashore in OBX, third whale death in the region in three days

A dead minke whale washed up on the Outer Banks Tuesday.



It’s the third dead whale found in the region in as many days. Two humpback whales washed ashore in Virginia Beach earlier this week.

Officials are working to determine how the whales died.

The female minke whale in Corolla showed no external signs of trauma, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Whales along the East Coast have been dying at a high rate for nearly a decade. Collisions with ships or getting caught in fishing gear are usually to blame.