Nicole Sidman will face party-flipping NC State House District 105 Representative Tricia Cotham in November

Nicole Sidman will face Tricia Cotham in November for House District 105. Sidman received 57% of the vote.

The race to unseat Cotham is likely to be one of the costliest in General Assembly history.

Sidman says Cotham’s flip to the Republican Party last year energized voters in her district.

“ As soon as I mentioned that I was running against Trish Cotham in the fall animation immediately and they they said, you know, we've we've got to get this done because it's just not fair what she did," she said.

The district as it is drawn now is a toss-up, meaning it will likely be one of the few competitive statehouse races in North Carolina. It includes Mint Hill, Matthews and south Charlotte.