NC House Speaker wins Republican nomination for Congress in 14th District

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore won the Republican nomination for Congress in the state’s 14th District on Tuesday.

The 14th is one of three congressional districts expected to flip from Democrats to Republicans in the November election after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly redrew voting maps fashioned by judges for the 2022 elections.

No Democrat filed to run in the seat, which stretches from Greensboro and Winston-Salem south and west to Concord.

Moore is leaving the state Legislature after 21 years.