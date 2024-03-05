© 2024 Public Radio East
Two accused of poaching hundreds of Venus fly traps from nature conservancy land

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:17 AM EST
T. Howard
/
Carolina Beach State Park
The meat-eating plants are native to the region and only grow within a 100-mile radius of Wilmington, and stealing them is considered a felony.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has accused two people of stealing nearly 600 Venus flytraps from nature conservancy land in southeastern North Carolina.

Officers got a call in mid-February about two people digging for flytraps in Boiling Spring Lakes in Brunswick County, and found the suspects at a nearby gas station.

A search of their backpacks showed evidence that they dug up more than 590 plants illegally.

The names of the suspects won’t be released until arrest warrants are served.
Annette Weston-Riggs
