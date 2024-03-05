Two accused of poaching hundreds of Venus fly traps from nature conservancy land

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has accused two people of stealing nearly 600 Venus flytraps from nature conservancy land in southeastern North Carolina.

The meat-eating plants are native to the region and only grow within a 100-mile radius of Wilmington, and stealing them is considered a felony.

Officers got a call in mid-February about two people digging for flytraps in Boiling Spring Lakes in Brunswick County, and found the suspects at a nearby gas station.

A search of their backpacks showed evidence that they dug up more than 590 plants illegally.

The names of the suspects won’t be released until arrest warrants are served.