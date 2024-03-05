Heavy weekend rains lead to largest ever wastewater discharge into Slocum Creek in Havelock

On the heels of a public meeting about the number of sewage spills in Havelock, city officials say there were two more over the weekend and one of them was the largest in the city’s history.

Officials say two discharges of untreated wastewater led to 591,000 gallons of waste entering Joe’s Branch and the bank of the East Prong of Slocum Creek.

Both discharges were caused by sudden, heavy rains on Saturday.

The first discharge amounted to about 6,000 gallons and came from a manhole on Pineview Street. It reached the surface waters at Joe’s Branch.

The second happened at the wastewater treatment plant on Jackson Drive, with about 585,000 gallons discharged -- about 250,000 gallons of it ran into the marsh behind the plant, beside the bank of the East Prong of Slocum Creek.

The North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality has been notified and both discharges are under review.