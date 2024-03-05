© 2024 Public Radio East
Heavy weekend rains lead to largest ever wastewater discharge into Slocum Creek in Havelock

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 5, 2024 at 6:45 AM EST
In sampling of the southwest prong of Slocum Creek, Sound Rivers' water quality specialist found that failing septic systems are very likely the source of elevated levels of bacteria.
Sound Rivers
File: In sampling of the southwest prong of Slocum Creek, Sound Rivers' water quality specialist found that failing septic systems are very likely the source of elevated levels of bacteria.

On the heels of a public meeting about the number of sewage spills in Havelock, city officials say there were two more over the weekend and one of them was the largest in the city’s history.

Officials say two discharges of untreated wastewater led to 591,000 gallons of waste entering Joe’s Branch and the bank of the East Prong of Slocum Creek.

Both discharges were caused by sudden, heavy rains on Saturday.

The first discharge amounted to about 6,000 gallons and came from a manhole on Pineview Street. It reached the surface waters at Joe’s Branch.

The second happened at the wastewater treatment plant on Jackson Drive, with about 585,000 gallons discharged -- about 250,000 gallons of it ran into the marsh behind the plant, beside the bank of the East Prong of Slocum Creek.

The North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality has been notified and both discharges are under review.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
