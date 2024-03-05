Greatest threat for severe weather in ENC comes from spring storms rather than hurricanes

Many people immediately think of hurricanes when the topic of severe weather comes up in North Carolina, but, actually, the period of the greatest threat for severe weather doesn’t begin when hurricane season starts – it’s now, starting in March.

"We're entering the most active part of the year for severe weather, tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding,” according to Meteorologist Nick Petro with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in North Carolina and Petro encourages people to make a plan, give it a test run, and make sure they’re ready for storms during the spring season.

“Someday this week, practice what you would do if a tornado was coming,” he said. “Identify your storm shelter and then just go there and take a look and make sure it's a safe place.”

Learn more about Severe Weather Awareness Week HERE.