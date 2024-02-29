VA health benefit expansion takes effect next week

Next week, VA health care will be expanding to millions more Veterans years earlier than called for by the PACT Act.

Beginning March 5, all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving at home or abroad will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA benefits.

The expansion of care covers Veterans who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan, as well as 9/11 first responders and National Guard troops who deployed to Ground Zero in New York.

Veterans who were exposed to toxins during training are also eligible for medical coverage.

The PACT Act provides veterans exposed to toxic water at Camp Lejeune and burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, with compensation for a list of specific illnesses that may be linked to that exposure.