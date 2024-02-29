© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC mayor appointed to the National League of Cities' Public Safety and Crime Prevention committee

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 29, 2024 at 6:53 AM EST
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy will serve as vice-chairman of the National League of Cities 2024 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee.
City of Kinston
Kinston Mayor Don Hardy will serve as vice-chairman of the National League of Cities 2024 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee.

An eastern North Carolina mayor will serve as vice-chairman of the National League of Cities 2024 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee.

The committee develops the NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving crime prevention, corrections, substance abuse, disaster preparedness and relief, gun control and other related issues.

Mayor Don Hardy said the appointment will give him the opportunity to advocate on the national level on behalf of not just the City of Kinston, but cities and towns that surround his community.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs