ENC mayor appointed to the National League of Cities' Public Safety and Crime Prevention committee

An eastern North Carolina mayor will serve as vice-chairman of the National League of Cities 2024 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee.

The committee develops the NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving crime prevention, corrections, substance abuse, disaster preparedness and relief, gun control and other related issues.

Mayor Don Hardy said the appointment will give him the opportunity to advocate on the national level on behalf of not just the City of Kinston, but cities and towns that surround his community.