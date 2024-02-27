Sound Rivers officials say Neuse River bacterial pollution in Kinston has been resolved

The ongoing Neuse River pollution issue in Kinston has been resolved.

Sound River’s Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said the last two rounds of testing have indicated much lower bacteria levels in the stormwater outfall.

Krop and Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register have been working with the City of Kinston since murky, odorous water was found flowing into the Neuse River from a stormwater outfall.

After taking samples, testing the water and getting results of extremely elevated levels of bacteria in the samples, Krop alerted the city.

She said the city did an extensive search, and found a number of problems, and in January found that an old pipe was leaking into the storm drain.

After replacing the pipe, the city said the problem was resolved, and according to the science, Krop said it has been.