Sound Rivers officials say Neuse River bacterial pollution in Kinston has been resolved

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 27, 2024 at 7:23 AM EST
Before: Murky, odorous water was found flowing into the Neuse River from a stormwater outfall, and tesing samples showed extremely elevated levels of bacteria.
1 of 2  — Kinston pollutio before.jpg
Before: Murky, odorous water was found flowing into the Neuse River from a stormwater outfall, and tesing samples showed extremely elevated levels of bacteria.
Sound Rivers
After: in January, the city found that an old pipe was leaking into the storm drain. After replacing the pipe, the city said the problem was resolved, and according to the science, Krop said it has been.
2 of 2  — Kinston pollution after.jpg
After: in January, the city found that an old pipe was leaking into the storm drain. After replacing the pipe, the city said the problem was resolved, and according to the science, Krop said it has been.

The ongoing Neuse River pollution issue in Kinston has been resolved.

Sound River’s Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said the last two rounds of testing have indicated much lower bacteria levels in the stormwater outfall.

Krop and Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register have been working with the City of Kinston since murky, odorous water was found flowing into the Neuse River from a stormwater outfall.

After taking samples, testing the water and getting results of extremely elevated levels of bacteria in the samples, Krop alerted the city.

She said the city did an extensive search, and found a number of problems, and in January found that an old pipe was leaking into the storm drain.

After replacing the pipe, the city said the problem was resolved, and according to the science, Krop said it has been.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four
