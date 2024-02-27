© 2024 Public Radio East
Six hour standoff that closed U.S. 17 ends with man in custody on domestic assault charges

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 27, 2024 at 6:45 AM EST
Image: Jobs For Felons Hub on Flickr via Creative Commons)
A domestic disturbance in Craven County Monday morning led to a standoff and the closure of US Highway 17 north of Vanceboro.

A woman called 9-1-1 and said her husband had taken pills, grabbed a gun, and hit her in the head with a door when she was leaving the home.

When deputies arrived, they say Jerry Anderson was in the house alone and had threatened to shoot anyone who approached.

Members of the Sheriff's Office Tactical Team were able to make telephone contact with Anderson, who continued to make threats of self-harm and harm to others.

The New Bern Police Department Hostage Negotiations Team came to help with the standoff, and talked with the man for several hours throughout the day.

He surrendered after about six hours and has been charged with domestic assault on a female.

There were no injuries.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
