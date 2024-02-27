Six hour standoff that closed U.S. 17 ends with man in custody on domestic assault charges

A domestic disturbance in Craven County Monday morning led to a standoff and the closure of US Highway 17 north of Vanceboro.

A woman called 9-1-1 and said her husband had taken pills, grabbed a gun, and hit her in the head with a door when she was leaving the home.

When deputies arrived, they say Jerry Anderson was in the house alone and had threatened to shoot anyone who approached.

Members of the Sheriff's Office Tactical Team were able to make telephone contact with Anderson, who continued to make threats of self-harm and harm to others.

The New Bern Police Department Hostage Negotiations Team came to help with the standoff, and talked with the man for several hours throughout the day.

He surrendered after about six hours and has been charged with domestic assault on a female.

There were no injuries.