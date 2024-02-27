NC Senate leader not in favor of any "wholesale changes" to the state’s current abortion law

North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger said today he’s not in favor of any "wholesale changes" to the state’s ban on most abortions after 12 weeks.

The previous cutoff for abortions had been 20 weeks. North Carolina last year lowered that to 12 in most cases. Berger, a Republican, said in Charlotte on Monday that he doesn’t expect any new abortion legislation in the upcoming short session that begins in April.

“I don’t see us making any substantial changes to that," he said, "Clearly in the short session and I personally would not be in favor of any wholesale changes long-term.”

Berger was responding to a question about whether the General Assembly should restrict or protect access to in vitro fertilization.

The Alabama State Supreme Court recently ruled that frozen embryos could be considered children under state law, prompting some fertility clinics to close.