Under fire brewery and its owner cited by ALE after citizen warrants were filed

A southeastern North Carolina brewery that has been under fire for weeks has been cited for improperly brewing alcohol and its owner is facing charges filed by N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement

According to the ALE report, Gary Sholar was arrested on three charges, and the Edward Teach brewery itself was found to have been brewing alcohol without a brewing permit.

Sholar was accused on social media of being visibly intoxicated when he grabbed a performer at the brewery and throwing chairs during the incident. The people involved filed two citizen-initiated warrants.

The brewery denied the claims and has filed a defamation suit.

Investigators also say the brewery’s permit was expired.

The ALE report alleges disorderly conduct on a licensed premise, assault on a female and communicating threats, failure to supervise on a licensed premise, intoxication by a permittee, disorderly conduct, and letting an intoxicated person drink more alcohol.

Sholar is expected to be in court next month.