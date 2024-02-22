Small Business Transparency Act: what ENC business leaders need to know about the federal requirement

A federal law enacted intended to curb things like fraud, money laundering and other financial misdeeds went into effect at the beginning of the year, but an eastern North Carolina small business expert says many may not be aware of the requirement.

The Small Business Transparency Act requires most companies doing business in the United States to report information about the people who own or control them.

Rob Bower with the Small Business and Technology Center at East Carolina University said businesses that were up and running before the beginning of this year have until next January to file the information, but the same isn’t true for new businesses.

"While it's true that most businesses have the full year to report this information, those new businesses that were created just this year have only 90 days,” he explained.

The act requires the information about each person running the small business.

Bower said they are, "What are called beneficial owners and those are the folks that either own part of the business or make major decisions for the business.”

It could have a wide impact on small businesses in the state.

“We think it will impact about 90% of North Carolina small businesses,” Bower said, “So, those folks that have less than 20 full time employees and less than $5,000,000 in revenues, they'll be subject to this. So, it's pretty impactful across the region.”

More information about the U.S. Beneficial Ownership Information Registry and a link to the filing forms is available HERE.