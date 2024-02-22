"Investing in America" funding means 13 ENC communities will see expanded broadband access

Biden-administration officials have announced funding for more than 200 rural infrastructure projects across the nation. Totaling more than $770,000,000, the projects are part of the administration's "Investing in America" agenda.

White House domestic policy advisor Neera Tanden says the projects aim to bring clean water, economic growth and high-speed internet to rural communities.

"Access to Internet is really like access to electricity a hundred years ago. It's really the cornerstone of our economy, and really a cornerstone of quality of life for all Americans," Tanden said, "But, a lot of rural communities don't have proper access to the Internet. That's an incredibly important investment in every corner of North Carolina."

Broadband company "HarvestBeam Inc." is receiving funding to expand high-speed internet in 13 communities stretching from Lenoir to Craven and Washington counties.