GUC temporarily increasing rates to offset high 2022 energy costs

An eastern North Carolina utility company will increase rates for the next two years, because it cost them more to purchase electricity from Duke Energy.

The Greenville Utilities Commission approved the 3.3% rate increase because of higher-than-expected energy costs in 2022.

The rate increase will begin on April 1, 2024 and end on March 31, 2026.

Once that charge is paid off officials say the increase will be removed.

It’s the first electric rate increase for GUC since 2013.

For the average customer, the bill will go up by around $3.59 per month.