GUC temporarily increasing rates to offset high 2022 energy costs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 22, 2024 at 7:30 AM EST
The sun shines through the clouds behind an electrical power line in Dallas.
File: The sun shines through the clouds behind an electrical power line.

An eastern North Carolina utility company will increase rates for the next two years, because it cost them more to purchase electricity from Duke Energy.

The Greenville Utilities Commission approved the 3.3% rate increase because of higher-than-expected energy costs in 2022.

The rate increase will begin on April 1, 2024 and end on March 31, 2026.

Once that charge is paid off officials say the increase will be removed.

It’s the first electric rate increase for GUC since 2013.

For the average customer, the bill will go up by around $3.59 per month.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
