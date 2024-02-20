Onslow County hospitalized four-year-old made "Junior Game Warden" by NCWRC

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission paid a visit to a hospitalized Onslow County boy, making him a “Junior Game Warden.”

Sgt. Tim Godwin and Senior Officer Matt McGalliard met four-year-old Lane Guyette and his mother as he recovered from a recent surgery at Duke Hospital.

Lane has had numerous medical issues, and he gets through most of his days watching North Woods Law, a television show about wildlife law enforcement officers in Maine.

With that in mind, his father reached out to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission's Wildlife Law Enforcement Division to see if some officers could come by the hospital and help brighten his day.

Godwin and McGalliard spent two hours with Lane and his mother, talking about family life, showing hunting pictures and playing with new toys and items from a goodie basket that was put together by staff from the Wildlife Commission and Person County 911.