© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Onslow County hospitalized four-year-old made "Junior Game Warden" by NCWRC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:40 AM EST
Sgt. Tim Godwin and Senior Officer Matt McGalliard met four-year-old Lane Guyette and his mother as he recovered from a recent surgery at Duke Hospital.
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission
Sgt. Tim Godwin and Senior Officer Matt McGalliard met four-year-old Lane Guyette and his mother as he recovered from a recent surgery at Duke Hospital.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission paid a visit to a hospitalized Onslow County boy, making him a “Junior Game Warden.”

Sgt. Tim Godwin and Senior Officer Matt McGalliard met four-year-old Lane Guyette and his mother as he recovered from a recent surgery at Duke Hospital.

Lane has had numerous medical issues, and he gets through most of his days watching North Woods Law, a television show about wildlife law enforcement officers in Maine.

With that in mind, his father reached out to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission's Wildlife Law Enforcement Division to see if some officers could come by the hospital and help brighten his day.

Godwin and McGalliard spent two hours with Lane and his mother, talking about family life, showing hunting pictures and playing with new toys and items from a goodie basket that was put together by staff from the Wildlife Commission and Person County 911.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs