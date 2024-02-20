© 2024 Public Radio East
NCDOT reminding candidates, supporters to place roadside signs carefully

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 20, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Political signs in Gilbert, Ariz. are permitted to be larger and stay up longer than "directional" signs like those pointing residents to local church services.
Bruce Ellefson
/
ADF
File: Political signs

Early voting is underway, ahead of North Carolina’s primary election day on March 5, and NCDOT is reminding candidates and their supporters that there are legal requirements for placing political signs along the side of some state-maintained roads.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, signs have to be 3 feet behind the edge of the pavement and can’t be taller than 42 inches; they can’t obscure driver visibility at any intersection; and those that place them have to get permission from property owners of a home, business or religious institution.

 They also have to come down 10 days after the primary election date.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
