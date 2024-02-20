NCDOT reminding candidates, supporters to place roadside signs carefully

Early voting is underway, ahead of North Carolina’s primary election day on March 5, and NCDOT is reminding candidates and their supporters that there are legal requirements for placing political signs along the side of some state-maintained roads.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, signs have to be 3 feet behind the edge of the pavement and can’t be taller than 42 inches; they can’t obscure driver visibility at any intersection; and those that place them have to get permission from property owners of a home, business or religious institution.

They also have to come down 10 days after the primary election date.