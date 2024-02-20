Havelock listening session will address ongoing bacterial contamination in Slocum Creek

A forum in Havelock will present information and answer questions about the ongoing human waste pollution found in Slocum Creek.

Sound Rivers’ Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said the issue is complex.

“City sewer infrastructure that is, unfortunately outdated, causing sanitary sewer overflows and leaks that are impacting the creek, particularly impacting the east prong of Slocum Creek,” she explained, “That said, we have been also sampling the southwest prong of Slocum Creek where we did find that failing septic systems are very likely the source of elevated levels of bacteria there.”

Sound Rivers has worked closely with city officials to track down the source.

"We offer our sampling results to the city and that helps inform sort of our investigation of potential ongoing issues and, ideally, solutions,” Krop said.

She added that the listening session is intended, “To inform the community about the health of this really important waterway and also to let folks know about all the efforts that the city and found rivers have ongoing to try and improve water quality here.”

The presentation will include information about how to spot the signs of a sewage spill and septic system failure, the difference between a healthy and unhealthy waterway, and ways people can look out for the water.

The listening session starts at 7 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center.

