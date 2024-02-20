© 2024 Public Radio East
Havelock listening session will address ongoing bacterial contamination in Slocum Creek

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 20, 2024 at 6:27 AM EST
In sampling of the southwest prong of Slocum Creek, Sound Rivers' water quality specialist found that failing septic systems are very likely the source of elevated levels of bacteria.
Sound Rivers
A forum in Havelock will present information and answer questions about the ongoing human waste pollution found in Slocum Creek.

Sound Rivers’ Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said the issue is complex.

“City sewer infrastructure that is, unfortunately outdated, causing sanitary sewer overflows and leaks that are impacting the creek, particularly impacting the east prong of Slocum Creek,” she explained, “That said, we have been also sampling the southwest prong of Slocum Creek where we did find that failing septic systems are very likely the source of elevated levels of bacteria there.”

Sound Rivers has worked closely with city officials to track down the source.

"We offer our sampling results to the city and that helps inform sort of our investigation of potential ongoing issues and, ideally, solutions,” Krop said.

She added that the listening session is intended, “To inform the community about the health of this really important waterway and also to let folks know about all the efforts that the city and found rivers have ongoing to try and improve water quality here.”

The presentation will include information about how to spot the signs of a sewage spill and septic system failure, the difference between a healthy and unhealthy waterway, and ways people can look out for the water.

The listening session starts at 7 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center.

**Sound Rivers is a supporter of Public Radio East
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
