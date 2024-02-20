© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grants available to cover the cost of teacher licensing exams

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 20, 2024 at 7:18 AM EST
teacher classroom mug pen generic
(Photo credit: Joanne Johnson via Flickr)
/
Creative Commons
Gabrielle Barnes, Senior Regional Program Manager for TeachNC, said the exams are hard enough as it is, and they don't want finances to be an additional barrier that gets in the way of getting passionate teachers into classrooms.

A financial relief program that helps cover the cost of state-required teacher license exams has now helped more than 3,500 people on their path to the classroom.

Gabrielle Barnes, Senior Regional Program Manager for TeachNC, said the exams are hard enough as it is, and they don't want finances to be an additional barrier that gets in the way of getting passionate teachers into classrooms.

The initiative is funded by $3 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds, which are awarded by Congress to each state’s governor to help address the effects of COVID-19 on education.

Education students and teachers encouraged to apply, with $1 million still available through September or until the funding is depleted.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs