Grants available to cover the cost of teacher licensing exams

A financial relief program that helps cover the cost of state-required teacher license exams has now helped more than 3,500 people on their path to the classroom.

Gabrielle Barnes, Senior Regional Program Manager for TeachNC, said the exams are hard enough as it is, and they don't want finances to be an additional barrier that gets in the way of getting passionate teachers into classrooms.

The initiative is funded by $3 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds, which are awarded by Congress to each state’s governor to help address the effects of COVID-19 on education.

Education students and teachers encouraged to apply, with $1 million still available through September or until the funding is depleted.