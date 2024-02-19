© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ECU player first division I athlete to play in a baseball game with a prosthetic leg

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published February 19, 2024 at 6:14 AM EST
East Carolina sophomore Parker Byrd appeared in Friday’s season-opening win against Rider with a prosthetic leg after having part of his right leg amputated following a 2022 boating accident.
East Carolina University
/
Associated Press
East Carolina sophomore Parker Byrd appeared in Friday’s season-opening win against Rider with a prosthetic leg after having part of his right leg amputated following a 2022 boating accident.

An East Carolina baseball player returned to the game this weekend after losing part of his leg in a 2022 boating accident.

Sophomore Parker Byrd from Laurinburg, N.C., appeared in the season opener against Rider University with a prosthetic leg.

Byrd stepped into the batter's box in the 8th inning, which resulted in a walk. He was then substituted with a pinch runner.

ECU says he's the first division I athlete to play in a baseball game with a prosthetic leg.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer