ECU player first division I athlete to play in a baseball game with a prosthetic leg

An East Carolina baseball player returned to the game this weekend after losing part of his leg in a 2022 boating accident.

Sophomore Parker Byrd from Laurinburg, N.C., appeared in the season opener against Rider University with a prosthetic leg.

Byrd stepped into the batter's box in the 8th inning, which resulted in a walk. He was then substituted with a pinch runner.

ECU says he's the first division I athlete to play in a baseball game with a prosthetic leg.