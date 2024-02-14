Town employee who advocated for Holly Plaza tenants fired for 'unapproved' media interview

A Holly Ridge employee who advocated for the people impacted by the Holly Plaza mold crisis has lost her job.

According to a termination letter, grant writer Kimberly Frankenfield violated a gag order on town staff that was issued because of ongoing litigation.

Frankenfield was hired in August and has been an outspoken advocate for residents of the public housing complex Holly Plaza, who lost their homes following widespread mold contamination in late 2023.

A letter obtained by our sister Wilmington station WHQR stated that Frankenfield was dismissed because she gave an unauthorized interview about Holly Plaza to WECT-TV.

The letter indicates that the town government had forbidden all unauthorized communication about Holly Plaza with the press.