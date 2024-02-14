© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Town employee who advocated for Holly Plaza tenants fired for 'unapproved' media interview

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs,
Nikolai Mather
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:25 AM EST
Kimberly Frankenfield, far right, speaks with three Holly Plaza residents during a candidate forum in October 2023. Frankenfield was fired on Friday following an unauthorized interview with WECT.
Nikolai Mather
/
WHQR
Kimberly Frankenfield, far right, speaks with three Holly Plaza residents during a candidate forum in October 2023. Frankenfield was fired on Friday following an unauthorized interview with WECT.

A Holly Ridge employee who advocated for the people impacted by the Holly Plaza mold crisis has lost her job.

According to a termination letter, grant writer Kimberly Frankenfield violated a gag order on town staff that was issued because of ongoing litigation.

Frankenfield was hired in August and has been an outspoken advocate for residents of the public housing complex Holly Plaza, who lost their homes following widespread mold contamination in late 2023.

A letter obtained by our sister Wilmington station WHQR stated that Frankenfield was dismissed because she gave an unauthorized interview about Holly Plaza to WECT-TV.

The letter indicates that the town government had forbidden all unauthorized communication about Holly Plaza with the press.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs
Nikolai Mather