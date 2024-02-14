© 2024 Public Radio East
Salad kits recalled for possible listeria contamination

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:13 AM EST
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
A leading fresh vegetable company has recalled several salad kits that may be contaminated with listeria.

According to the recall, the Dole salad kits were produced on the same line as a cheese that was recalled by the manufacturer for the possible presence of the bacteria. The salads were sold in North Carolina and several other states.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Dole says there have been no reports of any specific illnesses associated with the salads.

 Link to recall info: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/dole-fresh-vegetables-inc-announces-voluntary-recall-limited-number-salad-kits-due-possible-health
