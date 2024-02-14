© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC aquarium's sting ray is pregnant without a male present; what is parthenogenesis?

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 14, 2024 at 1:04 PM EST
Charlotte lives at the Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO in Hendersonville, and they discovered she was expecting about three months ago.
Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO
/
Facebook
Charlotte lives at the Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO in Hendersonville, and they discovered she was expecting about three months ago.

Officials at a North Carolina aquarium are anxiously awaiting the birth of sting ray pups – and trying to determine how, exactly, Charlotte got pregnant without a male ray in her tank.

The ray lives at the Aquarium & Shark Lab in Hendersonville, and they discovered she was expecting about three months ago.

Officials say the ultrasound shows Charlotte is expecting 3-4 pups.
Aquarium & Shark Lab by Team ECCO
/
Facebook
Officials say the ultrasound shows Charlotte is expecting 3-4 pups.

Dr. Dan Dombrowki is the Chief Veterinarian at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

"One of the things that sometimes we see surprisingly are females that live alone and haven't had contact with males of their species that somehow start to develop viable embryos and have offspring, babies, through a process we called parthenogenesis,” he said.

Parthenogenesis is the asexual reproduction in which a female produces an embryo without a male present to fertilize the egg.

Biologists at the aquarium have also suggested Charlotte may have gotten pregnant by mating with one of two young white-spot bamboo sharks that were moved into her tank last July, but Dombrowski says that’s much less likely.

“Very, very unlikely I would say," he said, "Most likely not the case in this scenario."

However, he said if the sharks did attempt to mate with Charlotte, their efforts may have played a role.

“Sometimes parthenogenesis may be influenced or stimulated or that process started by activities from even males of other species with females that go on to sort of lead to the parthenogenesis,” Dombrowski explained.

The pups are expected to be born any day.

If you want to learn more about parthenogenesis, the species it’s been seen in, and how it happens listen to Annette Weston-Riggs’ full interview with Dr. Dombrowski by clicking on the blue “listen” button above.
Tags
Local Features
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs