Governor issues executive order to protect and restore North Carolina’s natural resources

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 14, 2024 at 6:57 AM EST
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek plans to hit the ground running on construction of the Nancy and John Bray Education and Visitors Center and have the space open by the end of the summer.
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences
File: Contentnea Creek

North Carolina’s governor has issued an executive order that would do more to protect and restore North Carolina’s natural resources.

Governor Roy Cooper called Executive Order No. 305 “the most significant executive action to protect the state’s ecosystems since Governor Jim Hunt launched the “Million Acre Initiative” in 1999.”

Among other things, the order sets statewide goals to permanently conserve one million new acres of forests and wetlands, restore one million new acres of forests and wetlands, and plant 1 million new trees in urban areas by 2040.

Sara Ward with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service called it “a game-changing target to conserve and restore millions of acres while addressing climate hazards and nature equity in urban areas.”

Read the full executive order: https://governor.nc.gov/executive-order-no-305/open
