U.S. Coast Guard helps N.C. rescue get rehabbed sea turtles to warmer waters

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 12, 2024 at 12:33 PM EST
A young female loggerhead they named Titanite was taken the facility last July with several shark bite wounds, including an amputated flipper.

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center sent off 13 rehabilitated turtles with the U.S. Coast Guard on Monday to be released back into the ocean, near the Gulf Stream where the waters are warmer.

Officials say most of the turtles that are being released were stunned by the cold in December and January.

However, one is a young female loggerhead they named Titanite, who was taken the facility last July with several shark bite wounds, including an amputated flipper.

After seven months of treatment, including surgery, biologists say she’s ready to return to the wild.
