Turkeys at ENC farm test positive for bird flu

Turkeys at a Lenoir County commercial farm have tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza.

The positive sample was first identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and confirmed by the USDA.

It’s the first case of high path avian influenza in commercial poultry in North Carolina since 2022, when HPAI was found at nine poultry farms in Johnston and Wayne counties.

The CDC said the virus is considered a low risk to people but is highly contagious to other birds, including commercial and backyard flocks of poultry.

The virus is also not considered a food safety threat and infected birds do not enter the food supply.