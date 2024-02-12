Lawyers ask for more time for arguments in Leandro case

Lawyers preparing for the state Supreme Court’s latest consideration of a 3-decade-long education funding case have asked justices to extend oral argument time from 60 minutes to 90 minutes.

The Leandro case returns to the state Supreme Court on Feb. 22, and lawyers representing plaintiffs and the North Carolina Department of Justice say they need the added time because the case is complex and includes several parties.

Lawyers representing state legislative leaders consented to the motion.

Attorneys from each side would each get 45 minutes of argument time.

Legislators are challenging a court decision from last April that called on the state to spend an additional $677 million on education in North Carolina, saying the judge didn’t have jurisdiction to take action on education spending.