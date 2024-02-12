© 2024 Public Radio East
Lawyers ask for more time for arguments in Leandro case

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 12, 2024 at 12:36 PM EST

Lawyers preparing for the state Supreme Court’s latest consideration of a 3-decade-long education funding case have asked justices to extend oral argument time from 60 minutes to 90 minutes.

The Leandro case returns to the state Supreme Court on Feb. 22, and lawyers representing plaintiffs and the North Carolina Department of Justice say they need the added time because the case is complex and includes several parties.

Lawyers representing state legislative leaders consented to the motion.

Attorneys from each side would each get 45 minutes of argument time.

Legislators are challenging a court decision from last April that called on the state to spend an additional $677 million on education in North Carolina, saying the judge didn’t have jurisdiction to take action on education spending.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs