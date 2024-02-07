Dredging starts at Cape Lookout National Seashore

Dredging at Cape Lookout National Seashore is set to begin this week.

Some 200,000 cubic yards of sand will be moved as part of a $7 million project to make channels to the seashore more accessible, including ferry routes to the site.

That sand will also be used for beach nourishment projects to protect the Cape Lookout Lighthouse and other historic structures from sound-side erosion.

Once underway, work is expected to be going non-stop until complete.