Record number of NC students earned credentials in career and technical education in 2022/23

Last school year, more than 325,000 high school students in North Carolina earned credentials in career and technical education for careers that don’t require a traditional college degree.

North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction say that’s the highest attainment rate in the 13 years that they’ve been keeping track of that data.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said the credentials are exceptionally valuable because they show that students have mastered in-demand skills that do not require a degree to get a job.