Record number of NC students earned credentials in career and technical education in 2022/23

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:10 AM EST
Last school year, more than 325,000 high school students in North Carolina earned credentials in career and technical education for careers that don’t require a traditional college degree.
State of North Carolina
North Carolina’s Department of Public Instruction say that’s the highest attainment rate in the 13 years that they’ve been keeping track of that data.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said the credentials are exceptionally valuable because they show that students have mastered in-demand skills that do not require a degree to get a job.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs