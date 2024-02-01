© 2024 Public Radio East
NC governor files brief in Supreme Court review of medication abortion case

Published February 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy at a public rally Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto after they recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy at a public rally Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto after they recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

North Carolina’s governor joined the Reproductive Freedom Alliance recently in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court to protect women’s health and access to abortion medication.

Governor Roy Cooper said more than five million people have used the safe, effective medication since the FDA approved it and he called the case an extremist, political attempt to take away women's freedom to make their own private medical decisions.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments about access to the abortion medication on March 26. It’s the first major test of abortion limits to go before the highest court since the same panel overturned federal abortion rights in June 2022.