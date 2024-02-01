NC governor files brief in Supreme Court review of medication abortion case

North Carolina’s governor joined the Reproductive Freedom Alliance recently in filing a brief with the United States Supreme Court to protect women’s health and access to abortion medication.

Governor Roy Cooper said more than five million people have used the safe, effective medication since the FDA approved it and he called the case an extremist, political attempt to take away women's freedom to make their own private medical decisions.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments about access to the abortion medication on March 26. It’s the first major test of abortion limits to go before the highest court since the same panel overturned federal abortion rights in June 2022.