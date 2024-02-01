© 2024 Public Radio East
$1 million grant will fund acquisition of nearly 900 acres along the Newport River for preservation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 1, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Under the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and North Carolina Coastal Land Trust will be able to acquire nearly 900 acres along the Newport River.
North Carolina Coastal Federation
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is awarding $10.8 million nationwide to protect, restore or enhance over 2,000 acres of coastal wetlands and nearby habitats – and $1 million is coming to Carteret County.

It’s the final phase of a three-phase effort to protect almost 3,000 acres with scenic, recreational and ecological value along the river which includes maritime forest, managed pine stands, bottomland hardwoods and coastal marsh.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children's theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
