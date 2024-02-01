$1 million grant will fund acquisition of nearly 900 acres along the Newport River for preservation

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is awarding $10.8 million nationwide to protect, restore or enhance over 2,000 acres of coastal wetlands and nearby habitats – and $1 million is coming to Carteret County.

Under the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and North Carolina Coastal Land Trust will be able to acquire nearly 900 acres along the Newport River.

It’s the final phase of a three-phase effort to protect almost 3,000 acres with scenic, recreational and ecological value along the river which includes maritime forest, managed pine stands, bottomland hardwoods and coastal marsh.