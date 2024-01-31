Amber Alert issued for an endangered eastern North Carolina child

An Amber Alert has been issued for an endangered eastern North Carolina child.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for Callie Holloman, who was taken from a home on Joe Johnson Road in Warsaw.

The Center for Missing Persons says Callie, age 8, is about 5-foot-2 and 50 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and freckles.

The child is believed to be with Ronda Holloman, who drives a black Acura MDX with a North Carolina license tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.