Renovations about to begin at Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

Major renovations are about to start at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. The project will take at least 18 months to complete.

Scaffolding will soon cover the 210-foot lighthouse. A Massachusetts-based company will repair and restore every part of the 150-year-old structure.

A new Frensel lens will be fabricated for the beacon. Window ornaments and ironwork will also be restored.

The National Park Service says visitors will enjoy better access to the lighthouse with wider walkways and more historical interpretation features.

The project is estimated to cost $19 million.

It comes 25 years after the lighthouse was moved a half-mile inland to keep it from falling into the sea.