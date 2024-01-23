© 2024 Public Radio East
Last week's half-million gallon untreated wastewater spill believed to be the largest ever in Havelock

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 23, 2024 at 7:27 AM EST
Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register met with Havelock Mayor Will Lewis, Public Utilities Director Rick Day and Havelock Town Manager Chris McGee to discuss their latest findings about the ongoing pollution of Slocum Creek.
Sound Rivers
An eastern North Carolina environmental group says the half-million-gallon spill of untreated wastewater in Havelock just over a week ago is believed to be the largest in the town’s history.

Sound Rivers officials say the spill originated from a broken valve in an underground line that was not supposed to be in operation.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is working with the town to determine exactly how much waste was spilled and how much reached the surface waters of the east prong of Slocum Creek.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said it’s another sign that investment is needed to replace outdated infrastructure.

She added that the city has been working hard to address the problem, and Sound Rivers recognizes that progress does not come without its setbacks.

Cleanup continues, and according to Havelock officials, the challenge will be cleaning up the woods and marsh where most of the sewage settled.

Sound Rivers and Town of Havelock officials will hold a public meeting to talk about ongoing pollution of Slocum Creek on February 20 at 7 p.m.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs