Last week's half-million gallon untreated wastewater spill believed to be the largest ever in Havelock

An eastern North Carolina environmental group says the half-million-gallon spill of untreated wastewater in Havelock just over a week ago is believed to be the largest in the town’s history.

Sound Rivers officials say the spill originated from a broken valve in an underground line that was not supposed to be in operation.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is working with the town to determine exactly how much waste was spilled and how much reached the surface waters of the east prong of Slocum Creek.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said it’s another sign that investment is needed to replace outdated infrastructure.

She added that the city has been working hard to address the problem, and Sound Rivers recognizes that progress does not come without its setbacks.

Cleanup continues, and according to Havelock officials, the challenge will be cleaning up the woods and marsh where most of the sewage settled.

Sound Rivers and Town of Havelock officials will hold a public meeting to talk about ongoing pollution of Slocum Creek on February 20 at 7 p.m.