© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Treasurer asks commission approve a “line-of-duty” death for Greensboro Police Sgt. Nix

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 19, 2024 at 6:10 AM EST
Sgt. Nix served as a Greensboro police officer for over 20 years and was the longest serving sergeant in the department's family Victims Unit.
Greensboro Police Department
Sgt. Nix served as a Greensboro police officer for over 20 years and was the longest serving sergeant in the department's family Victims Unit.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell has asked the North Carolina Industrial Commission approve a “line-of-duty” death distinction for Greensboro Police Sgt. Philp Dale Nix.

Nix, a 23-year veteran of the department, was killed on Dec. 30 while trying to stop a robbery at a convenience store in Greensboro. He was off-duty at the time.

Folwell said, “Every officer I know is ‘on duty’ when he or she is out in public. Sgt. Nix was a selfless public servant who exemplified what it means to be trusted with protecting our citizens. That’s what he was doing when he was brutally murdered.”

The Public Safety Employees’ Death Benefits Act authorizes the industrial commission to award a $100,000 death benefit when a law-enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty. Specifically, it provides this death benefit for a law-enforcement officer “who is killed or dies as a result of bodily injuries sustained . . . in the course and scope of his or her official duties while in the discharge of his or her official duty or duties.”

The Act further authorizes the NCIC to award an additional death benefit in the amount of $100,000 when a law-enforcement officer is murdered in the line of duty.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs