State Treasurer asks commission approve a “line-of-duty” death for Greensboro Police Sgt. Nix

State Treasurer Dale Folwell has asked the North Carolina Industrial Commission approve a “line-of-duty” death distinction for Greensboro Police Sgt. Philp Dale Nix.

Nix, a 23-year veteran of the department, was killed on Dec. 30 while trying to stop a robbery at a convenience store in Greensboro. He was off-duty at the time.

Folwell said, “Every officer I know is ‘on duty’ when he or she is out in public. Sgt. Nix was a selfless public servant who exemplified what it means to be trusted with protecting our citizens. That’s what he was doing when he was brutally murdered.”

The Public Safety Employees’ Death Benefits Act authorizes the industrial commission to award a $100,000 death benefit when a law-enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty. Specifically, it provides this death benefit for a law-enforcement officer “who is killed or dies as a result of bodily injuries sustained . . . in the course and scope of his or her official duties while in the discharge of his or her official duty or duties.”

The Act further authorizes the NCIC to award an additional death benefit in the amount of $100,000 when a law-enforcement officer is murdered in the line of duty.