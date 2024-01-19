State releases guide for using AI in schools

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has released a guide for schools for using artificial intelligence programs that can create text, images and code.

The document notes that many schools initially blocked the use of such programs, but it says teachers and students need to learn to use AI tools responsibly.

The state says AI could help teachers move through routine administrative tasks quickly, and it can also translate for students who don’t speak English well.

However, the guide says AI should not be used to grade student work because of the potential for errors.

DPI says it’s the fourth state education agency to create guidelines for AI.

The guide says the ability to use AI is becoming an essential job skill.