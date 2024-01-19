Proposals before the state labor department would bring back masking and social distancing at work

The North Carolina Department of Labor will hold hearings next week on proposals that would bring back masking and social distancing in workplaces.

The first of two public hearings will be for general industry construction and agricultural employers, and the second for migrant housing operators.

The Department of Labor said the rulemaking process is underway, but no decisions have been finalized. They will take public comment for 60 days. Then they will review those comments and consider any financial impact before changing, adopting, or rejecting the proposals.

Republican Rep. Jon Hardister of Guilford opposes the proposed rules, saying they’re “excessive and would create undue burdens on businesses across the state.”

The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association also argued the proposed rules would harm businesses without providing much benefit.