Proposals before the state labor department would bring back masking and social distancing at work

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Fort Street Elementary uses labeled rugs to help students social distance.
Robbie Feinberg
/
Maine Public
File: labeled rugs to help students social distance.

The North Carolina Department of Labor will hold hearings next week on proposals that would bring back masking and social distancing in workplaces.

The first of two public hearings will be for general industry construction and agricultural employers, and the second for migrant housing operators.

The Department of Labor said the rulemaking process is underway, but no decisions have been finalized. They will take public comment for 60 days. Then they will review those comments and consider any financial impact before changing, adopting, or rejecting the proposals.

Republican Rep. Jon Hardister of Guilford opposes the proposed rules, saying they’re “excessive and would create undue burdens on businesses across the state.”

The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association also argued the proposed rules would harm businesses without providing much benefit.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
