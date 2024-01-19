Cooper urges Congress to extend act that provides nearly 900,000 in NC with affordable internet

North Carolina’s governor is urging leaders in the U.S. Congress to support the bipartisan Affordable Connectivity Extension Act.

Governor Roy Cooper said the bill will provide $7 billion to continue the Affordable Connectivity Program and ensure millions of low-income people stay connected to reliable high-speed internet.

Current funding will end by mid-year.

The act provides eligible households a monthly discount on high-speed internet service of $30 per month or more, and a one-time $100 discount toward a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

If Congress doesn’t act, 22.6 million U.S. households will see a significant spike in their internet bill and potentially lose service entirely.

In North Carolina, 877,255 households rely on the ACP to help afford internet service.