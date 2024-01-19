Cooper urges Congress to extend act that provides nearly 900,000 in NC with affordable internet

© 2024 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 19, 2024 at 5:45 AM EST
iStockphoto
North Carolina’s governor is urging leaders in the U.S. Congress to support the bipartisan Affordable Connectivity Extension Act.

Governor Roy Cooper said the bill will provide $7 billion to continue the Affordable Connectivity Program and ensure millions of low-income people stay connected to reliable high-speed internet.

Current funding will end by mid-year.

The act provides eligible households a monthly discount on high-speed internet service of $30 per month or more, and a one-time $100 discount toward a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

If Congress doesn’t act, 22.6 million U.S. households will see a significant spike in their internet bill and potentially lose service entirely.

In North Carolina, 877,255 households rely on the ACP to help afford internet service.
