© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC man accused of forging a certificate that said he was a certified firefighter

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 18, 2024 at 7:23 AM EST
Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.
Chovee On Flickr
/
Creative Commons
File: Fire hoses.

A Bertie County man is accused of forging a certificate that said he was a certified firefighter.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Anthony Osborne of Windsor was charged with common law forgery, common law uttering and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Divisions Osborne forged an Office of State Fire Marshal firefighter certification document by digitally it to include his name, and then used the forged certificate to represent himself as a certified firefighter.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs