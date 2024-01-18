ENC man accused of forging a certificate that said he was a certified firefighter

A Bertie County man is accused of forging a certificate that said he was a certified firefighter.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Anthony Osborne of Windsor was charged with common law forgery, common law uttering and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Divisions Osborne forged an Office of State Fire Marshal firefighter certification document by digitally it to include his name, and then used the forged certificate to represent himself as a certified firefighter.