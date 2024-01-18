© 2024 Public Radio East
City council opposes the use of tolls to finance replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 18, 2024 at 7:13 AM EST
Benjamin Schactman, WHQR
File: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

Wilmington City Council has voted unanimously to oppose the use of tolls to finance the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

The Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization will vote later this month about whether tolls should be an option.

Council member Luke Waddell, who is vice-chairman of the WMPO, challenged the North Carolina Department of Transportation to come up with a more viable funding option for a new bridge.

WECT-TV in Wilmington is reporting that Wadell said tolling would “impose a disproportionate financial burden on Wilmington and southeastern North Carolina.”
Annette Weston-Riggs
