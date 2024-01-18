Carteret County providing free photo ID for voters

An eastern North Carolina county is providing a free voter photo ID for people that live there.

North Carolina's voter photo ID requirement went into effect in August, so voters in the March primary will have to show identification.

Carteret County Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said although the requirement was in place for the August elections, turnout will likely be higher in the primary and general elections, so they will be the first true test run for many voters.

Registered voters who do not have an acceptable I-D card can go to the Board of Elections office in Beaufort during business hours to get a free ID. It takes about 15 minutes.