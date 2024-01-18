© 2024 Public Radio East
Carteret County providing free photo ID for voters

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published January 18, 2024 at 7:18 AM EST

An eastern North Carolina county is providing a free voter photo ID for people that live there.

North Carolina's voter photo ID requirement went into effect in August, so voters in the March primary will have to show identification.

Carteret County Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish said although the requirement was in place for the August elections, turnout will likely be higher in the primary and general elections, so they will be the first true test run for many voters.

Registered voters who do not have an acceptable I-D card can go to the Board of Elections office in Beaufort during business hours to get a free ID. It takes about 15 minutes.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
