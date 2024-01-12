Sinkhole closes road near the Duplin-Lenoir county line until March

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Jimmy Lee Road near the Duplin-Lenoir county line is closed after a sinkhole formed over a deteriorating drainage pipe.

A maintenance unit is assessing whether the damaged culvert underneath the roadway can be repaired. Until then, drivers should use Burncoat, Maxwell Mill and Seth Turner roads.

The damaged culvert is one of three at that location. The department intends to replace all of them.

The road is estimated to reopen by March 11, but that is subject to change.